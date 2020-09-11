Chief Minister Punjab contacts law minister for inquiring about progress in motorway incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar contacted the Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat who was heading the investigation committee probing the motorway rape case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar contacted the Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat who was heading the investigation committee probing the motorway rape case.

According to handout issued here on Friday, the Law Minister apprised the Chief Minister about the progress made in the investigation of motorway rape case.

The Chief Minister directed to move forward the investigation in the scientific manner, adding that investigation should be completed in the stipulated period of time and all aspects should be examined.

"It is a test case which will have to be brought to the logical end without wasting any time", he added.

Usman Buzdar said that "I should be continuously informed about the progress made in the investigation".

The perpetrator would not escape from the stringer punishment according to the law, the CM concluded.