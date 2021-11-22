Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that Pakistan was going through a sensitive phase of its history as the enemy was trying to destabilize the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that Pakistan was going through a sensitive phase of its history as the enemy was trying to destabilize the country.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister regretted the opposition's flippant attitude and maintained that every patriotic Pakistani was duty-bound to uphold the national interest as individual stakes were valueless before the interest of the country.

"The opposition is pursuing an agenda of safeguarding personal interests", he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the country demands unity as Pakistan was the strong identity of all of us. "The opposition parties are trying to divide the nation but people have fully recognized double-cross of the opposition", concluded the CM.