UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Deplores Opposition's Duplicity

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 08:41 PM

Chief Minister Punjab deplores opposition's duplicity

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that Pakistan was going through a sensitive phase of its history as the enemy was trying to destabilize the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that Pakistan was going through a sensitive phase of its history as the enemy was trying to destabilize the country.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister regretted the opposition's flippant attitude and maintained that every patriotic Pakistani was duty-bound to uphold the national interest as individual stakes were valueless before the interest of the country.

"The opposition is pursuing an agenda of safeguarding personal interests", he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the country demands unity as Pakistan was the strong identity of all of us. "The opposition parties are trying to divide the nation but people have fully recognized double-cross of the opposition", concluded the CM.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab All Unity Foods Limited Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed attends GMIS 2021 at Expo 2020 D ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends GMIS 2021 at Expo 2020 Dubai

37 seconds ago
 12176 smoke emitting vehicles fined

12176 smoke emitting vehicles fined

1 minute ago
 10 criminals held, contraband seized

10 criminals held, contraband seized

1 minute ago
 Pakistan wants to further strengthen its cooperati ..

Pakistan wants to further strengthen its cooperation with Syria in diverse areas ..

1 minute ago
 Afghanistan Needs Female Doctors, Teachers, Police ..

Afghanistan Needs Female Doctors, Teachers, Police Officers - Police Chief

1 minute ago
 US stocks open higher as Fed Chair Powell renomina ..

US stocks open higher as Fed Chair Powell renominated

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.