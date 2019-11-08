Chief Minister Punjab directs action against killer of MS

Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of firing incident on Medical Superintendent Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mian Channu and sought a report from Regional Police Officer Multan

The Chief Minister while directing to arrest the accused involved in firing incident at the earliest said that legal action should immediately be taken against the responsible.

The CM also expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of MS Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mian Channu Dr Ashar Masood in firing incident.

He also extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members.