UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Punjab Directs Action Against Killer Of MS

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 10:47 PM

Chief Minister Punjab directs action against killer of MS

Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of firing incident on Medical Superintendent Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mian Channu and sought a report from Regional Police Officer Multan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of firing incident on Medical Superintendent Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mian Channu and sought a report from Regional Police Officer Multan.

The Chief Minister while directing to arrest the accused involved in firing incident at the earliest said that legal action should immediately be taken against the responsible.

The CM also expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of MS Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mian Channu Dr Ashar Masood in firing incident.

He also extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members.

Related Topics

Multan Firing Chief Minister Police Punjab Family From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed chairs meeting of EAD&#039;s Boar ..

48 minutes ago

SIBF sets Guinness World Record

1 hour ago

Ukraine case against Russia over war can proceed: ..

21 seconds ago

Lahore High Court restores PMDC's 2019 admission r ..

23 seconds ago

Minister reviews measures under Prime Minister's h ..

24 seconds ago

Newly discovered Artemisia work to go under hammer ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.