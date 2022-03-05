Chief Minister Punjab directs best arrangements for Horse & Cattle Show

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to ensure the best arrangements for the Horse & Cattle Show in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to ensure the best arrangements for the Horse & Cattle Show in Lahore.

The CM said that Horse & Cattle Show is being organized after so many years, therefore best arrangements should be made for this traditional show.

Usman Buzdar said that Pakistani culture should be highlighted in the best possible way through Horse & Cattle Show. He said that this would provide an opportunity to the people for entertainment.

He said that this show will prove to be helpful in promoting national solidarity and brotherhood.