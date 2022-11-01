Chief Minister Punjab directs best arrangements for annual Raiwind tablighi ijetma

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to make the best arrangements for the people coming to attend the annual international tablighi ijtema at Raiwind.

Chairing a meeting at his office to review the arrangements, security plans and other issues, the CM noted that a large number of people, from across the globe, were attending the annually-held congregation. The CM asked the administration to complete arrangements in time while ensuring CCTV surveillance of entry and exit points. For this purpose, more cameras should be installed besides arranging additional patrolling police, he said and added that the number of wardens should also be increased for a smooth flow of traffic.

The administration and line departments should ensure the implementation of a security plan, along with the best arrangements, while maintaining prompt coordination, he said and directed the secretary Communication & Works and DG LDA to submit a report about repair and maintenance of area roads after completing the job on a priority.

Suitable lighting arrangements should also be ensured around the venue including the Raiwind by-pass and WASA should ensure maintaining the effective supply of water for the participants, he said.

The CM also ordered maintaining the best food arrangements for police and other duty officials.

The number of Rescue-1122 staff should be increased and special arrangements be made at the Wagha border for the visitors coming from India, he said.

Every department should work like a team as the first phase of the ijtema would be held from November 4 to 6 while the second would be held from November 11 to 13.

MPA Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Rasikh Elahi, IG police, principal secretary to CM, Maulana Amir Ahsan, Maulana Amjad Farooq, Anwar Ghani, Aftab Ghani and Malik Hafeez Anjum, secretary & DG Auqaf,commissioner and CCPO Lahore, DG LDA, DG Rescue 1122 and former BoP President HameshKhan attended the meeting.

