Chief Minister Punjab directs cabinet committee for coronavirus eradication

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has issued necessary directions to the cabinet committee for the eradication of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has issued necessary directions to the cabinet committee for the eradication of coronavirus.

In a statement on Friday, the CM asked the cabinet committee to ensure necessary steps to save the people from the new coronavirus variant.

The chief minister also instructed the Health department to remain vigilant to ensure foolproof screening of international visitors.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended precautions should be followedin letter and spirit because precautions were vital for safety from the new coronavirus variant.

The vaccination drive should also be accelerated, he added.