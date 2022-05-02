Chief Minister Punjab directs coordinated mechanism for better water supply

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has taken notice of the water shortage in the walled city and certain areas of the provincial metropolis and directed WASA to take emergent steps

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has taken notice of the water shortage in the walled city and certain areas of the provincial metropolis and directed WASA to take emergent steps.

A coordinated mechanism be devised in such areas and generators should also be arranged to operate the tube wells, he added.

While presiding over a meeting at his office on Monday, the CM directed that an action plan be devised to clean all nullahs of the city before monsoon season. Teams should be constituted at the level of union councils and the cleanliness work should be visible, he said.

A union council level water drainage mechanism be devised and he would not entertain any lame excuse in monsoon season, the CM warned.

MD WASA would give a detailed briefing after Eid along with videos.

The meeting was attended by MPAs Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, Malik Asad Khokhar, Sami Ullah Khan, Ch. Shahbaz Ahmed, Mian Marghoob Ahmed, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Ghazali Saleem Butt, former MPA Shoaib Siddiqui, former Lahore mayor Mubashar Javed, MD WASA and others.