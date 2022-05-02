UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Directs Coordinated Mechanism For Better Water Supply

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Chief Minister Punjab directs coordinated mechanism for better water supply

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has taken notice of the water shortage in the walled city and certain areas of the provincial metropolis and directed WASA to take emergent steps

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has taken notice of the water shortage in the walled city and certain areas of the provincial metropolis and directed WASA to take emergent steps.

A coordinated mechanism be devised in such areas and generators should also be arranged to operate the tube wells, he added.

While presiding over a meeting at his office on Monday, the CM directed that an action plan be devised to clean all nullahs of the city before monsoon season. Teams should be constituted at the level of union councils and the cleanliness work should be visible, he said.

A union council level water drainage mechanism be devised and he would not entertain any lame excuse in monsoon season, the CM warned.

MD WASA would give a detailed briefing after Eid along with videos.

The meeting was attended by MPAs Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, Malik Asad Khokhar, Sami Ullah Khan, Ch. Shahbaz Ahmed, Mian Marghoob Ahmed, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Ghazali Saleem Butt, former MPA Shoaib Siddiqui, former Lahore mayor Mubashar Javed, MD WASA and others.

Related Topics

Lahore Shortage Chief Minister Punjab Water All

Recent Stories

Ukraine says sank Russian patrol boats near Snake ..

Ukraine says sank Russian patrol boats near Snake Island

54 seconds ago
 Trump floated shooting protesters in legs: ex-defe ..

Trump floated shooting protesters in legs: ex-defense secretary

55 seconds ago
 Nearly 70% of Americans Support Amping Up Anti-Rus ..

Nearly 70% of Americans Support Amping Up Anti-Russian Sanctions - Poll

57 seconds ago
 Every possible support from media vital for public ..

Every possible support from media vital for public service;Dr. Rubaba

1 minute ago
 Revisit of Directory retirement rules welcomed

Revisit of Directory retirement rules welcomed

5 minutes ago
 Director Press Information Sindh inquires health o ..

Director Press Information Sindh inquires health of senior journalist Irshad Sa ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.