Chief Minister Punjab Directs Early Completion Of Health Related Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed early completion of the health related projects and said that work has been started on setting up new emergency block and trauma centres at Ferozepur Road and Jinnah hospital

He said this during a meeting with Provincial Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid who called on him at CM's Office on Saturday.

She apprised the chief minister about the various ongoing projects regarding provision of quality health services to the people of the province.

Usman Buzdar said that setting up of three emergency blocks and trauma centres in Lahore will add 800 beds in the public sector hospitals. He said that Rs. 400 billion were being spent on Universal Health Insurance Programme and by 31st March every family of Punjab could get benefit from free of cost health care facilities up to one million rupees. He termed Universal Health Insurance Programme an historic welfare project of the PTI government.

He further maintained that the University of Child Health Sciences will prove to be a state-of-the-art institute in diagnosing and providing healthcare facilities to children.

The setting up of the University of Child Health Sciences will promote research and development in diagnosing children's diseases besides providing quality healthcare facilities to them.

Usman Buzdar said in order to provide relief to the people, the projects under District Hospitals and Health Care Centers should be completed at the earliest and work on Mother and Child Hospital projects should also be expedited. He said that transparency and quality in these projects of the health sector should be ensured.

The Principal Secretary to CM and secretary specialized healthcare and medical education were also present on this occasion.

