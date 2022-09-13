UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Directs Exemplary Punishment To Murder Accused

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has directed exemplary punishment to the arrested accused of the murder of a child girl Maria in Sharifpura Lakhodair area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has directed exemplary punishment to the arrested accused of the murder of a child girl Maria in Sharifpura Lakhodair area.

In a statement, the chief minister praised the efforts of the Lahore police for resolving the murder and said that CCPO Lahore and the investigation team worked hard to resolve the case scientifically.

He said the Punjab government has also issued instructions for the prosecution of the case.

