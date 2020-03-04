UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Directs Implementation Of Ban On Vegetables'cultivation Through Sewerage Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 08:40 PM

Chief Minister Punjab directs implementation of ban on vegetables'cultivation through sewerage water

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed officers concerned to strictly implement a ban on growing vegetable through sewerage water and formal legislation would be made in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed officers concerned to strictly implement a ban on growing vegetable through sewerage water and formal legislation would be made in this regard.

The chief minister directed while chairing a meeting at his office on Wednesday to review different proposals about the installation of the waste water treatment plants and reutilization of waste water.

He said the act of growing vegetables through contaminated water would not be tolerated and water reservoirs would be developed in Lahore to save the rainwater.

Usman Buzdar mentioned that these reservoirs would be developed in Shadbagh, Shahdra, Babu Sabu, Mehmood Boti, Bund Road and other places and rainwater would be stored in greenbelts alongside roads to improve underground water level.

He said that rainwater treatment plants would be set up in phases in different tehsils of the province. Similarly, recycling plants for ablution water and car washing would also be set up in collaboration with the private sector to reutilize the recycled water.

He added that surface water treatment plants would be established to improve the underground water level.P&D Chairman, the commissioner and DC Lahore, LDA Vice Chairman Sh MuhammadImran, administrative secretaries, the LDA DG and others attended the meeting.

