Chief Minister Punjab Directs Measures To Dispose Of Pending Allotment Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi while directing the Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation (PGSHF) to take expeditious measures to dispose of the pending allotment cases, highlighted that the welfare of the government employees was among his priorities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi while directing the Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation (PGSHF) to take expeditious measures to dispose of the pending allotment cases, highlighted that the welfare of the government employees was among his priorities.

He was presiding over a meeting of the PGSHF here. Managing Director PGSHF Naheed Gul Baloch gave a detailed briefing to the CM.

The chief minister said that it was the right of a government servant to get a house at the time of retirement.

The CM directed to take into account provision of education and health facilities in the Government Servants Housing Schemes.

He directed to provide facilities to the government servants by completely developing the housing schemes, adding that the burden of payment on the government servants should also be kept minimum.

The CM said that after the allotment of pending plots, the proposal to grant new memberships would also be reviewed.

Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance, Secretary Housing and other officials also attended the meeting.

