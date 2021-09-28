UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Directs More Effective Steps To Control Dengue

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:22 AM

Chief Minister Punjab directs more effective steps to control dengue

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed the authorities concerned to make dengue control measures more effective

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed the authorities concerned to make dengue control measures more effective.

While presiding over a meeting here to review the dengue situation across the province, the CM said there was a need to make surveillance teams performance more effective.

Usman Buzdar warned that any misreport regarding dengue would lead to stern action.

He further said there was need to create awareness among masses about the harmful effects of unnecessary spraying.

During the meeting, it was informed that all the public health institutions were alert regarding the dengue situation, whereas, all dengue wards had also been made functional in all hospitals across Punjab.

The health department and other administrative officials gave a detailed briefing to CM Punjab regarding the situation of dengue.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that unnecessary spray could beinjurious to human health and all the medical treatment and medicines had beenensured for taking care of possible dengue patients.

