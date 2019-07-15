Chief Minister Punjab directs police chief to give exemplary punishment to murderer

Taking the notice of a brutal sexual assault and murder of a 10 years old child at Batapour, Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar has sought investigation report from CCPO Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) Taking the notice of a brutal sexual assault and murder of a 10 years old child at Batapour, Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar has sought investigation report from CCPO Lahore.Ordering the arrest of culprits, CM directed to provide justice to the victims family, he said that such cruel act should be punished in a exemplary manner, he also offered condolence to the deceased's family.