UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Punjab Directs Police Chief To Give Exemplary Punishment To Murderer

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 09:06 PM

Chief Minister Punjab directs police chief to give exemplary punishment to murderer

Taking the notice of a brutal sexual assault and murder of a 10 years old child at Batapour, Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar has sought investigation report from CCPO Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) Taking the notice of a brutal sexual assault and murder of a 10 years old child at Batapour, Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar has sought investigation report from CCPO Lahore.Ordering the arrest of culprits, CM directed to provide justice to the victims family, he said that such cruel act should be punished in a exemplary manner, he also offered condolence to the deceased's family.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Murder Imran Khan Prime Minister Electricity Exports Chief Minister Punjab Budget Price July Stocks Gas FBR 2019 Market Textile Post Family All From Government Industry Billion Employment Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association ur ..

8 minutes ago

Recent Tensions in Russia-Georgia Relations Handy ..

3 minutes ago

UN Security Council Extends Mission in Yemen for 6 ..

3 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Refuses to Support Media Workers ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey Aims to Make Air Defense Systems Jointly Wi ..

3 minutes ago

Alleged operator of cricket gambling arrested in K ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.