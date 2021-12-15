UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Directs To Accelerate Work On Health Related Projects

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 08:42 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed that work be accelerated on health related projects including the mother and child hospitals as emergency blocks in Jinnah Hospital and the new General Hospital was need of the hour.

He was chairing a meeting at his office on Wednesday to review progress on the health projects.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, health secretaries and others attended the meeting.

At the outset, the chief minister made it clear that delay in health projects was intolerable adding that ongoing schemes be completed without delay.

Meanwhile, the emergency block of Services Hospital would be expanded to accommodate the burden, he added. Alongside, the CM directed to ensure quality as well as transparency in health schemes of far-flung areas.

The cardiac ward in DHQ hospitals would lessen the burden on other hospitals, he said and added the Punjab government would also build a hospital in Rakhni area of Balochistan to provide necessary medical facilities there.

