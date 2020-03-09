UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Directs To Constitute Special Committee For Minorities' Welfare

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 08:17 PM

Chief Minister Punjab directs to constitute special committee for minorities' welfare

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed to constitute a special committee to deal with the welfare of minorities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed to constitute a special committee to deal with the welfare of minorities.

He stated this while chairing a meeting about development projects and welfare of minorities in his office here on Monday.

The minority members of the provincial assembly presented their proposals.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said the government would take all minorities along and they would be given equal share for inclusive development.

He pointed out that Holi and Diwali grants were being given for the first time in Punjab. A sum of Rs 7 million had been given as Holi grant to Hindus and Rs 60 million had been allocated for minorities, he said.

The minority empowerment package of Punjab was a worth-following step for other provinces, he added.

Under this package, Gurdwaras, Hindu temples and churches would be repaired and necessary facilities would be provided at the religious places of minority communities, he added. The development projects will be designed after consultation with the representatives of minority communities and their problems would be resolved by the government, he added.

Provincial ministers Samiullah Ch., Ijaz Alam, parliamentary secretary MahinderPall Singh, assembly members Haroon Imran Gill, Peter Gill, Chief Whip AbbasAli Shah and others attended the meeting.

