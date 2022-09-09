UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Directs To Expedite Work On Central Business District

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 09:01 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has directed to expedite work on the central business district project adding that work on this avant-garde project would be accelerated.

While chairing a meeting on Friday at his office to review the progress, the CM directed that no hurdle should arise as the initiative was important for the prosperity and development of the provincial metropolis.

The vision of the government about solution of problems of the people was clear and allied matters should be disposed of without delay, he added.

Earlier, CEO of the central business district Imran Amin apprised about the salient features.

Advisor Amir Saeed Raan, SMBR, secretaries of housing, law and irrigation departments, CBD's board member Shanila Ali, COO Brig (retd) Mansoor Ahmad Janjua, DCs of Lahore and Sheikhupura, chief executive urban unit and others attended the meeting.

