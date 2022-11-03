UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Directs To Form JIT On Firing Incident

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2022 | 11:49 PM

Chief Minister Punjab directs to form JIT on firing incident

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has directed the Inspector General of Police to constitute a Joint Investigation Team on incident of firing at PTI chief Imran Khan's container

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has directed the Inspector General of Police to constitute a Joint Investigation Team on incident of firing at PTI chief Imran Khan's container.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that the Counter Terrorism Department will be included in the JIT so that the motives behind the incident can be investigated.

The chief minister said that mobile phones have been taken into possession after suspending the police staff which leaked the video statement of the accused to the media.

The CM said that investigation would be conducted into the incident from every aspect.

Related Topics

Firing Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Police Punjab Mobile Media From

Recent Stories

UN says sees 'progress' on Russia fertiliser expor ..

UN says sees 'progress' on Russia fertiliser exports

27 seconds ago
 Rana Sanaullah condemn the firing incident against ..

Rana Sanaullah condemn the firing incident against Imran Khan

28 seconds ago
 Fly-half Hastings gets Scotland recall against Fij ..

Fly-half Hastings gets Scotland recall against Fiji

30 seconds ago
 Military deployments in east DR Congo

Military deployments in east DR Congo

5 minutes ago
 World Cup buzz includes drills, hammers as Qatar r ..

World Cup buzz includes drills, hammers as Qatar races to be ready

5 minutes ago
 Employment opportunities right of every individual ..

Employment opportunities right of every individual: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.