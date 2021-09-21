UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Directs WASA To Stay Vigilant

Chief Minister Punjab directs WASA to stay vigilant

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed WASA and other field administration to ensure disposal of rainwater from low-lying areas and reiterated that no negligence will be tolerated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed WASA and other field administration to ensure disposal of rainwater from low-lying areas and reiterated that no negligence will be tolerated.

In a statement, he directed the WASA, administrative staff and traffic police to remain available in the field, adding that Rescue-1122 and PDMA should also be fully vigilant to deal with any untoward situation.

