Chief Minister Punjab directs WASA to stay vigilant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed WASA and other field administration to ensure disposal of rainwater from low-lying areas and reiterated that no negligence will be tolerated.

In a statement, he directed the WASA, administrative staff and traffic police to remain available in the field, adding that Rescue-1122 and PDMA should also be fully vigilant to deal with any untoward situation.