Chief Minister Punjab Distributes Cheques, Certificates Among Media Graduates

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 06:38 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday distributed cheques and certificates among media graduates of the chief minister's internship programme at his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday distributed cheques and certificates among media graduates of the chief minister's internship programme at his office.

Provincial Minister Rai Taimoor Bhatti, SACM Hasaan Khawar, DGPR and others were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM announced that more employment opportunities would be created for the youth on merit. The candidates would be given two-year age relaxation to apply for the government jobs, he added.

It was sanguine that the PTI-led government devised the largest development budget of 740 billion rupees, he said adding the district development package of 360 billion rupees would ensure balanced development in the province.

The chief minister said the government was determined to improve the lot of the common man and announced to expand the scope of the internship programme as the knowledge of communication skills and media management techniques, as well as research on the latest media trends was the need of the hour.

This programme was designed to sensitize the media graduates about the latest trends of media and communication techniques; he maintained and added that Pakistan's youth was known for its talent and abilities everywhere.

The DGPR department was playing a valuable role in sensitizing the general public about the vision and performance of the government, the CM commented and asked the media persons to give importance to objectivity as they were duty-bound to precisely present facts.

SACM Hasaan Khawar said Rs 67 million have been allocated for the two-year programme to open avenues of opportunities for the youth. The media graduates were also given a 20,000 monthly stipend, he added.

Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar said a 50 per cent quota has been reserved for girl students while 10 per cent seats were allocated to journalists' children.

