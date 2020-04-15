UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Distributes Food Bags In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:58 PM

Chief Minister Punjab distributes food bags in Faisalabad

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Faisalabad after undertaking visit of Bhakkar on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Faisalabad after undertaking visit of Bhakkar on Wednesday.

The CM distributed food bags among the deserving persons in Agriculture University, Faisalabad.

He vowed that he wants to fulfill his duties by supporting and assisting the deserving and destitute persons as it was fundamental responsibility of the government to properly look after them in dire need.

Usman Buzdar also directed to deliver food bags at the doorsteps of weak and aged people.

CM Usman Buzdar also chaired a meeting of National and Provincial Assembly members in the committee room of Ayub Research Centre Faisalabad.

He assured that Punjab government was taking up all necessary steps in order to protect lives of the masses.

He emphasized that it was duty of the masses to ensure implementation on the government's steps in order to prevent themselves from coronavirus pandemic.

Usman Buzdar further commended administration, police and doctors for showing their devotion and dedication in performing their official duties during the current circumstances.

He maintained that people of rural areas were also using masks on account of government's successful awareness campaign.

He emphasized that more than 43 thousand corona tests have been successfully conducted so far and we will further enhance capacity and capability for conducting tests in every division.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all those for showing cooperation in this difficult time", he complemented.

He stressed that we will deal with all challenges effectively regarding combating coronavirus, eradicating dengue, launching wheat procurement campaign and making proper arrangements during Ramazan-ul-Mubarik.

He assured that we are standing by the people and will continue to stand with them in this hour of distress and difficulty. Usman Buzdar was also apprised during detailed briefing about the prevailing situation owing to coronavirus in Faisalabad division.

He was further intimated that there were 95 confirmed corona patients in Faisalabad,while seven patients were fully recovered. There are 80 percent male corona patients out of 71 percent aged persons. Besides, 98 thousand masks, ten thousand medical gowns and other essential medical equipments were also available in Faisalabad. The philanthropists from Faisalabad donated one lac gloves to the Punjab government.

Provincial Ministers Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Ch. Zaheer-ud-Din, Ajmal Cheema, National and Provincial Assembly Members, ACS (Urbanization and Infrastructure) DG PDMA, Commissioner, RPO and concerned officials attended the meeting.

