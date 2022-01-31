Chief Minister Punjab distributes shields among best performers of Red campaign

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday distributed shields among deputy commissioners and chief executive officers of the health department of various districts for showing the best performance in Reach Every Door (RED) campaign

The districts included Mianwali, Bhakar, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Sargodha, Okara, Kasur, Chiniot, Sahiwal, Multan, TT Singh, Lodhran, Attock, Pakpattan, Gujranwala, Vehari, Hafizabad and Khanewal.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Hasaan Khawar, secretary of Primary and secondary health and others were also present.

Appreciating that 58 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated in the RED campaign, the CM announced to launch the RED-III campaign from Tuesday.

The first phase of RED-III would continue till February 14 and line departments would actively take part in it to make it a success, he added.

Coronavirus is a global challenge and vaccination of the whole population was imperative to save them from this virus, he said.

The government was actively working to vaccinate the maximum number of population by visiting their houses, he said and appealed to the people to vaccinate themselves. Punjab is leading in meeting vaccination targets due to hard work of health teams and officials concerned, he added.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that CM Usman Buzdar had always extended full support to thevaccination drive while Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal maintained that encouragement of best performerswas essential.