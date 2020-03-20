Chief Minister Punjab encourages philanthropists to donate for coronavirus control

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister Fund for Corona Control has been set up

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ):On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister Fund for Corona Control has been set up.

The chief minister has encouraged the philanthropists to generously donate in the fund.

Philanthropists can give their donations via Account No. 6010204028500013 in the Bank of Punjab Civil Secretariat Branch Lahore, said a hand out issued here.