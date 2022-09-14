UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Express Concern Over Rising Dengue Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Chief Minister Punjab express concern over rising dengue cases

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed deep concern over the increase in the number of dengue patients in Rawalpindi, Lahore and Gujranwala and asked the authorities concerned about the measures taken to prevent dengue cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed deep concern over the increase in the number of dengue patients in Rawalpindi, Lahore and Gujranwala and asked the authorities concerned about the measures taken to prevent dengue cases.

He said the situation should be realized in time and an emergency strategy should be formulated. He was presiding over a meeting at his office on Wednesday to review the situation and measures to control the disease.

While approving the establishment of a centre of disease control for the timely prevention of epidemic diseases, the CM directed that Rescue 1122, Health and line departments should give a final shape to the Act. The Punjab government will get the approval of the Act from the assembly for the establishment of a centre of disease control to prevent epidemics, he added and directed the formation of a committee. This initiative will help in the prevention of dengue, corona, cholera, typhoid and other epidemic diseases, he noted.

The chief minister directed anti-dengue measures on a war footing throughout the province, especially in high-risk districts. He gave in-principle approval to make permanent the temporary staff for anti-dengue and directed that a summary should be submitted as per the rules.

He also directed to buy fogging machines and asked the secretary of the local government department to do the needful within seven days and submit a report to him. "I would review anti-dengue steps regularly and the deputy commissioners should hold meetings daily and reports be sent to my office," he said.

The work should be continued even during Sundays and other holidays, he added. Dengue patients should be given full attention in hospitals and necessary medical facilities be ensured, he stressed and ordered effective indoor and outdoor surveillance throughout Punjab, especially in Rawalpindi, Lahore and Gujranwala.

Provincial Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, administrative secretaries, commissioner and DC Lahore, DG LDA, DG Rescue 1122, DG Health Services Punjab, Prof Dr Waseem Akram, dean institute of public health Lahore and others attended the meeting while commissioners, deputy commissioners, CEOs of DHAs, secretary housing (south Punjab), DG RDA and MD WASA Rawalpindi participated through video link.

