Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Member National Assembly Munir Khan Orakzai

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Member National Assembly Munir Khan Orakzai.

In a condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.