UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Punjab Express Sorrow Over MNA's Death

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 07:10 PM

Chief Minister Punjab express sorrow over MNA's death

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Member National Assembly Munir Khan Orakzai

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Member National Assembly Munir Khan Orakzai.

In a condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

National Assembly Chief Minister Punjab Family Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

3 minutes ago

Virus, protests lay bare 'endemic racial discrimin ..

3 minutes ago

10 people tested positive for coronavirus in Jamsh ..

3 minutes ago

Quetta Electric Supply Company shuts its Sheikh Ma ..

3 minutes ago

FESCO Sargodha circle special teams caught 51 elec ..

6 minutes ago

Peaceful protests in US are 'more than legitimate' ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.