Chief Minister Punjab expresses displeaure to increase in number of dengue patients

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his displeasure over the increase in the number of dengue patients in Rawalpindi and Lahore

He reprimanded the administrative officers for failing to implement the instructions, issued for eradication of dengue disease during a meeting which held at his office, here on Thursday.

He asked as to why the dengue disease had not been controlled despite issuance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to all concerned. Every year, anti-dengue measures were adopted; but why negligence had been shown this year, he asked. He said that an inquiry would be held to look into negligence .

The CM directed the chief secretary to identify responsible persons through an investigation adding that action would be initiated against them in the light of the inquiry report.

An alarming situation has arisen in Rawalpindi due to dengue disease.

The chief minister ordered for taking steps on an emergent basis in Rawalpindi to overcome dengue, adding that close coordination should be maintained with the Islamabad administration as well.

The meeting decided to make the anti-dengue campaign more effective and decisive and the chief minister directed that anti-dengue monitoring system should be fully implemented and high-alert should be issued with regard to dengue in Lahore.

The CM regretted that the performance of five departments with regard to dengue control had been zero. He directed that duties should be performed proactively to control the dengue disease and the anti-dengue plan should be implemented.

He directed the Health Department and administrative officers to personally monitor the anti-dengue SOPs and added that field teams should be re-activated along with emergency-response committees working at the district level.

The chief minister was briefed that dengue spread in Rawalpindi due to misreporting of the officials concerned. Only seven out of 114 big hospitals in Lahore were submitting reports about dengue patients.

Graveyards and tire shops were dengue hotspots which were needed to be monitored every week.

Provincial ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hashim Jawan Bakhth, Yasir Humayun, Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, chief secretary, Chairman CMIT, secretaries, Commissioner Lahore and others attended the meeting, while ACS, commissioners, DCs and CEOs of DHA attended the meeting through video link.