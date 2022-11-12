UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Expresses Good Wishes For Cricket Team

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Chief Minister Punjab expresses good wishes for cricket team

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed his good wishes for the Pakistan Cricket team on reaching the T20 World Cup Final and wished them good luck

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed his good wishes for the Pakistan Cricket team on reaching the T20 World Cup Final and wished them good luck.

In his message, the CM prayed for the victory of the national cricket team and remarked that the Pakistan cricket team had won the 1992 World Cup and now the national cricket team would return to their homeland by winning the World Cup under the leadership of Babar Azam.

He hoped that the Pakistan cricket team would mark the history of 1992 in the historic ground of Melbourne during the T20 World Cup Final match.

He said that hopefully the Pakistan cricket team would give rejoice to the nation by defeating the England cricket team in the T20 world Cup Final match, adding that the Pakistani players would fully come up to the expectations of the nation.

The CM exhorted the national cricket players to fight to the hilt for clinching the T20 World Cup and would have to display their extraordinary abilities in the batting, bowling and fielding departments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Chief Minister World Punjab Melbourne Babar Azam Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Political stability vital for economic growth: Ash ..

Political stability vital for economic growth: Ashrafi

32 seconds ago
 Saudi Prince postpones Pakistan's visit due to per ..

Saudi Prince postpones Pakistan's visit due to personal engagements: Ashrafi

33 seconds ago
 Ex-CEO of Russia's Roscosmos Says Plans Mass Produ ..

Ex-CEO of Russia's Roscosmos Says Plans Mass Production of Drones for Troops in ..

37 seconds ago
 Saudi Arabia include injured Al-Faraj in World Cup ..

Saudi Arabia include injured Al-Faraj in World Cup squad

2 minutes ago
 PML-N takes out 'Tahafuz e Jamhoriat' rally in Kar ..

PML-N takes out 'Tahafuz e Jamhoriat' rally in Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Brentford stun Manchester City thanks to Toney dou ..

Brentford stun Manchester City thanks to Toney double

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.