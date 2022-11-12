Chief Minister Punjab expresses good wishes for cricket team

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed his good wishes for the Pakistan Cricket team on reaching the T20 World Cup Final and wished them good luck.

In his message, the CM prayed for the victory of the national cricket team and remarked that the Pakistan cricket team had won the 1992 World Cup and now the national cricket team would return to their homeland by winning the World Cup under the leadership of Babar Azam.

He hoped that the Pakistan cricket team would mark the history of 1992 in the historic ground of Melbourne during the T20 World Cup Final match.

He said that hopefully the Pakistan cricket team would give rejoice to the nation by defeating the England cricket team in the T20 world Cup Final match, adding that the Pakistani players would fully come up to the expectations of the nation.

The CM exhorted the national cricket players to fight to the hilt for clinching the T20 World Cup and would have to display their extraordinary abilities in the batting, bowling and fielding departments.