Chief Minister Punjab Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Road Mishap
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 07:14 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in an accident near Attock.
The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the members of the bereaved family.
Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed that the best treatment facilityshould be provided to the injured.