Chief Minister Punjab Expresses Grief Over Train Inferno, Sought Report Of The Accident

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 31 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 08:51 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in train fire eruption incident near Liqatpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in train fire eruption incident near Liqatpur. Chief Minister also expressed heartfelt sympathy and condoled with the bereaved family members.

Usman Buzdar directed the administration to provide best medical facilities to the injured in the hospitals.

He said that he is grieved over the loss of precious human lives in the train tragedy and all the sympathies are with the bereaved family members. Instructions have been issued for providing the best treatment to the injured.

Usman Buzdar also sought a report from the administration and directed to investigate this tragic incident.

The Chief Minister on receiving the information directed the administration to reach the tragic site and start activities immediately.

On the directions of the Chief Minister, the administrative officers reached the accident site and supervised the relief activities.

Moreover, the Chief Minister cancelled all his engagements and meetings because of the tragic train incident near Liaqatpur and departed for Rahim Yar Khan to inquire after the injured and monitor relief activities.

The Chief Minister gave his helicopter for relief activities.

He directed Commissioner Bahawalpur, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan & Bahawalpur, RPO Bahawalpur and DPOs Rahim Yar Khan & Bahawalpur to personally monitor the relief operation and said that no stone should be left unturned for providing medical facilities to the injured passengers admitted in the hospital.

