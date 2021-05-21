Chief Minister Punjab expresses sorrow over loss of lives

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human lives due to a blast in Chaman area of Balochistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human lives due to a blast in Chaman area of Balochistan.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.