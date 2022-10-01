UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Felicitates Chinese Leadership, People On National Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Chief Minister Punjab felicitates Chinese leadership, people on National day

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Saturday felicitated the Chinese leadership and their people on the National Day of the People's Republic of China

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Saturday felicitated the Chinese leadership and their people on the National Day of the People's Republic of China.

The CM stated that the Punjab government express its good wishes to the Chinese leadership and their people on their National Day. He said that the Chinese leadership attained the destination of progress by hard work and determination. "China is a role model for doing away with corruption for the developing countries and moving forward their people towards prosperity by getting them out of poverty," the CM added.

The CM stated that China is the most trustworthy friend of Pakistan, and the Pak-China friendship is an example of its own in the whole world.

He lauded that China always stood with Pakistan in every time of distress and difficulty. Pakistan and China hold a unanimous view with regard to international affairs, peace loving and mutual respect. The CM stated that he holds in high esteem the Pak-China invincible friendship and the strategic partnership.

