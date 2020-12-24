UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Felicitates Christian Community On Christmas

Thu 24th December 2020 | 10:30 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended felicitations to the Christian community on the Christmas Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended felicitations to the Christian community on the Christmas Day.

In a message, he regretted that he could not attend the Christmas cake cutting ceremony because of self-isolation due to Covid-19.

"I fully share the joys and happiness of the Christian community as the festival of Christmas provides a unique opportunity to further strengthen the bonds of unity, love and affection." The auspicious advent of Jesus Christ to this world is sacred and respectable for the Muslims, the CM added.

It is sanguine that all the religious minorities enjoy complete freedom, protection and equal rights to live according to their religion, he said and added that the Christians community has played an important role in national development.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government chalked out a minority empowerment package for the welfare of the minorities and solid steps have been taken for the wellbeing of all the minorities, he said.

The minorities' employment quota has been enhanced and being fully implemented, he said and added that the PTI government has ensured the protection of the rights of the minorities.

Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also stressed for equal rights for all minorities and the need for interfaith harmony is needed than before in the backdrop of prevailing circumstances.

