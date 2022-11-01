Chief Minister Punjab felicitates IGP

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has congratulated IG Police Faisal Shahkar on being elected as the police advisor for peace operations of the UN secretary-general

In a statement, he said it is an honor for Pakistan and recognition of the professionalism of the Punjab Police. Faisal Shahkar is a professional and hardworking police officer, he added.