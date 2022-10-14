Chief Minister Punjab felicitates national cricket team

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has congratulated the national cricket team for defeating the New Zealand team in the final at their home ground

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has congratulated the national cricket team for defeating the New Zealand team in the final at their home ground.

Muhammad Nawaz played the best game to lead Pakistan to victory.

Hard work, passion and determination resulted in victory and the Pakistani team proved this again today, he said.

The Pakistani players played the best game through teamwork and won. The victory has boosted the morale of Pakistani players and it is hoped that the series of successes will also continue in the World Cup, he concluded.