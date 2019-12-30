Chief Minister Punjab Felicitates Newly Elected Lahore Press Club Body
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 07:48 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended felicitations to the newly elected President Lahore Press Club (LPC), Muhammad Arshad Ansari, and other office-bearers
In a message, he congratulated the newly elected Senior Vice President Rai Hasnain Tahir, Vice President Qaddafi Butt, Secretary Babar Dogar, Joint Secretary Hafiz Faiz Ahmed, Treasurer Zahid Sherwani and governing body members.
He hoped that the new LPC body would come up to the expectations of journalists and play their role for welfare of the media persons.