UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Punjab Felicitates Newly Elected Lahore Press Club Body

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 07:48 PM

Chief Minister Punjab felicitates newly elected Lahore Press Club body

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended felicitations to the newly elected President Lahore Press Club (LPC), Muhammad Arshad Ansari, and other office-bearers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended felicitations to the newly elected President Lahore Press Club (LPC), Muhammad Arshad Ansari, and other office-bearers.

In a message, he congratulated the newly elected Senior Vice President Rai Hasnain Tahir, Vice President Qaddafi Butt, Secretary Babar Dogar, Joint Secretary Hafiz Faiz Ahmed, Treasurer Zahid Sherwani and governing body members.

He hoped that the new LPC body would come up to the expectations of journalists and play their role for welfare of the media persons.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Media Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Most Imminent Technology Trends of 2020: The Whole ..

2 minutes ago

Shahroz breaks silence over “shocking rumors of ..

19 minutes ago

Meeting held to review sewerage system of Bahawalp ..

3 minutes ago

Committee for sustainable development meets

3 minutes ago

About 100,000 Police Officers to Ensure Security i ..

3 minutes ago

Hostilities in Libya Should Be Stopped Without Pre ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.