Chief Minister Punjab Felicitates Pakistan Cricket Team For Trouncing New Zealand

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi felicitated the Pakistan cricket team for trouncing the New Zealand cricket team in the T20 semi-final cricket match and reached the final of T20 world cup

In his message issued here on Wednesday, the chief minister said that the national cricket team enhanced the festivities of 'Iqbal Day' by winning the cricket match. He remarked well-done for the green shirts and acknowledged the splendid performance of Babar Azam, Rizwan and Haris. He said that due to their excellent batting performance Pakistan cricket team reached the T20 world cup final and hoped that Pakistan cricket team would return to their homeland by winning the T20 world cup.

The chief minister stated that the national cricket players proved to be the Shaheens of Allama Iqbal, adding that the Shaheens by winning the semi-final match had given most beautiful gift to the nation on the occasion of 'Iqbal Day'.

The CM maintained that undoubtedly no one could withstand against the spirit and enthusiasm being displayed by the Pakistan cricket team, adding that success was always bestowed by dint of displaying excellent team work. He acknowledged that the national cricket team players displayed a magnificent sport and clinched the victory.

