Chief Minister Punjab felicitates Turkiye on Republic Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has felicitated the people and the government of Turkiye on its Republic Day on behalf of the people of Punjab and the government.

The CM stated that "we equally share the rejoice of our brothers and sisters on the Republic Day of Turkiye." Under the dynamic leadership of the President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkiye has made an unprecedented progress in every sector.

The CM acknowledged that Turkiye fully supported Pakistan in its every hour of difficulty and the people of Punjab are grateful to Turkiye for extending its all out help during the recent floods.

He maintained that the diplomatic support of Turkiye on the viewpoint of Pakistan on Kashmir is unforgettable. He said that a strong relation between the people of Pakistan and Turkiye is the strength of cordial relationship between the two countries.

Strong mutual relationship between the two countries depicts the determined friendship tied in history, faith and deep cultural relationship.