Chief Minister Punjab for accelerating work on development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed to accelerate work on development projects and said that completion of more than 15,500 projects in three years was commendable.

He said this while chairing a meeting at P&D board to review progress on ADP 2021-22.

Chairman P&D briefed that Rs 241 billion had been released under the Annual Development Programme (ADP). The CM said that 3,975 development schemes would be completed in the current financial year and approval of 95 per cent of development projects had been accorded.

He further directed that development schemes be completed timely, and added that utilization of released funds should be ensured.

The secretaries should regularly review the pace of development work while the officials concernedshould conduct the on-ground inspection, he added.The CM said that no compromise would be made on quality and transparency of development projects.