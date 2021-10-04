UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab For Accelerating Work On Development Projects

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 10:06 PM

Chief Minister Punjab for accelerating work on development projects

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed to accelerate work on development projects and said that completion of more than 15,500 projects in three years was commendable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed to accelerate work on development projects and said that completion of more than 15,500 projects in three years was commendable.

He said this while chairing a meeting at P&D board to review progress on ADP 2021-22.

Chairman P&D briefed that Rs 241 billion had been released under the Annual Development Programme (ADP). The CM said that 3,975 development schemes would be completed in the current financial year and approval of 95 per cent of development projects had been accorded.

He further directed that development schemes be completed timely, and added that utilization of released funds should be ensured.

The secretaries should regularly review the pace of development work while the officials concernedshould conduct the on-ground inspection, he added.The CM said that no compromise would be made on quality and transparency of development projects.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Progress Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

CEO of ADNOC receives ‘Energy Executive of the Y ..

CEO of ADNOC receives ‘Energy Executive of the Year&#039; Award

23 minutes ago
 234 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

234 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 477 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

477 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Biden Says Not Raising Debt Limit Can Undermine US ..

Biden Says Not Raising Debt Limit Can Undermine US Dollar as World Reserve Curre ..

2 minutes ago
 London Police's Standards, Internal Culture to Be ..

London Police's Standards, Internal Culture to Be Reviewed - Police Chief

16 minutes ago
 2-week long Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise 2021 con ..

2-week long Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise 2021 concludes at NCTC

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.