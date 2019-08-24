Chief Minister Punjab for effective measures to cope with dengue

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for taking effective measures to cope with dengue disease in Rawalpindi, Lahore and other cities of the province

According to a handout issued here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that the departments and institutions concerned should perform their duties in an effective manner for prevention of the disease. He said that 100 percent implementation of the anti-dengue plan should be ensured for eradication of dengue.

Strict action would be taken against those who would show negligence in implementation of the chalked out plan, the Chief Minister said.

He said commissioners and deputy commissioner should make field teams active for anti-dengue activities.

The Chief Minister said attention should be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance for preventing dengue disease. Administrative officers should continuously monitor the situation, he added. Shortcomings should be overcome on immediate besides, Sardar Usman Buzdar said adding that dengue patients should be provided the best healthcare facilities in hospitals.