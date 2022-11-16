UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab For Promotion Of Culture Of Tolerance

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Chief Minister Punjab for promotion of culture of tolerance

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that promoting tolerance through mutual understanding among people is the need of the hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that promoting tolerance through mutual understanding among people is the need of the hour.

In his message on international day of tolerance, the CM said that in this era of growing extremism and violent conflicts, the importance of tolerance and patience is increased more than ever. Ending hate, intolerance and prejudice is only possible with love, tolerance and agreement, he said and added, "Let us make the world a better place for everyone to live with tolerance. Be tolerant and walk the path of tolerance as the world is already mired in countless problems due to intolerance.

We have to follow the path of tolerance to keep society peaceful."The CM said that the blessed life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is the best example of tolerance and patience as he adopted a tolerant attitude even with antagonists. "The religion of islam teaches us to be peaceful and tolerant and society also requires such societal norms," he added.

The CM maintained that positive thinking and best behaviour should be adopted to overcome intolerant attitudes and an attitude of tolerance should be adopted.

Related Topics

World Chief Minister Punjab Agreement Best Love

Recent Stories

NATO May Start Looking for New Chief From February ..

NATO May Start Looking for New Chief From February - Reports

24 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab condemn terrorist attack on ..

Chief Minister Punjab condemn terrorist attack on police van

26 seconds ago
 Aibak Polo Cup: Three important matches decided

Aibak Polo Cup: Three important matches decided

29 seconds ago
 Moscow Says Impartial Investigation of Missile Inc ..

Moscow Says Impartial Investigation of Missile Incident in Poland Will Expose Pr ..

31 seconds ago
 Oil Supplies to Hungary Via Druzhba Pipeline Resum ..

Oil Supplies to Hungary Via Druzhba Pipeline Resumed at 14:09 GMT - Transneft

5 minutes ago
 Nov 16 memorable day in country's political histor ..

Nov 16 memorable day in country's political history; Speaker NA

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.