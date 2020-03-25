UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Forms Cabinet Committee To Strengthen Steps Against Corona Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 hours ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 06:30 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar has set up a cabinet committee headed by provincial minister for Law, parliamentary affairs and social welfare Raja Basharat to further strengthen steps against corona virus across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar has set up a cabinet committee headed by provincial minister for Law, parliamentary affairs and social welfare Raja Basharat to further strengthen steps against corona virus across the province.

Other members of the committee include: provincial Finance Minister, Minister for Industries and Commerce, Chief Secretary, Senior Member board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary Home, IG Punjab, Secretaries of Primary Health, Information, Finance, Specialized health, P&D and local government departments, Commissioner Lahore Division and DG PDMA are also among the members.

According to the notification, the committee will coordinate with Federal and international agencies to fight corona, and will supervise hospitals and health facilities to ensure corona's diagnosis, isolation and treatment.

It will ensure the provision of required testing kits, medical equipment and other facilities to hospitals along with arranging training of medical staff and provide staff at the required locations.

In addition to, the committee will oversee a massive awareness campaign among the masses to prevent infection of COVID-19.

Apart from ensuring uninterrupted and controlled rate of food supply throughout the province, the committee will ensure the implementation of social distancing and limited mobility of citizens as per government announcements.

The Cabinet Committee shall convene a review meeting on a daily basis and forward the report to the Chief Minister.

The Secretary Primary Health shall provide logistic and administrative support to theCommittee who will also serve as the Secretary of the Committee.

