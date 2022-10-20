Chief Minister Punjab forms task force on education

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has formed the Chief Minister's Task Force on Education and former provincial education minister Mian Imran Masood has been appointed as its chairman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has formed the Chief Minister's Task Force on Education and former provincial education minister Mian Imran Masood has been appointed as its chairman.

The chief minister gave Mian Imran Masood the notification of the constitution of the Chief Minister's Task Force for Education at his office and expressed his best wishes for him on new responsibilities, said a handout issued here.

Other members of the 12-member task force include Punjab Assembly members Shujaat Nawaz, Abdullah Yusuf Warraich, Khadija Umar, Secretary Higher Education, Secretary school Education, Vice Chancellor University of Education, Lahore Dr Talat Naseer, Chief Executive Officer Beacon House School System Qasim Kasuri, Chairman University of Lahore Owais Rauf, Managing Director LACAS Zainab Qureshi and Assistant Professor Sumira Rashid of Institute of Education and Research of the Punjab University.

The task force will take steps according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab for the promotion of education. It will make recommendations to improve the performance of government schools, colleges, universities, and intermediate boards.

The task force will also prepare a report on the problems faced by private educational institutions. The task force will review teachers' training, curriculum preparation and other issues for the promotion of quality education in the province and submit a report to the chief minister Punjab.