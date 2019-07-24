UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab, Governor Visit Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 08:16 PM

Chief Minister Punjab, Governor visit Faisalabad

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar along with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar here on Wednesday inaugurated various projects

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar along with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar here on Wednesday inaugurated various projects.

Addressing a press conference here at Circuit House, the Chief Minister announced to establish a modern Journalist Colony in the city. Flanked by Governor Punjab, the CM laid foundation stone for the construction of Eastern Waste Water Treatment Plant which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 19.13 billion.

He also announced upgradation of Rural Health Center (RHC) Dijkot upto the level of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital and laid foundation stone for its new sewerage system which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 400 million.

The Chief Minister Punjab and Governor Punjab also laid foundation stone for dualization of a road from Khurarianwala to Sahianwala Interchange which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 256 million.

They also announced the provision of new and latest machinery and other gadgets to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) and laid foundation stone for upgradation of Operation Theater at Emergency Ward of Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

The Chief Minister Punjab also inaugurated the construction of regional institute of social welfare department in Faisalabad.

Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad Mehmood Javaid Bhatti, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, acting Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Tariq Khan Niazi, parliamentarians Mian Farrukh Habib, Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, Ajmal Cheema, Chaudhry Lateef Nazar, Firdous Rae, Mian Waris Aziz, Mian Khiyal Kastro and others were also present on the occasion.

