Chief Minister Punjab Grieved At Human Losses In Heavy Rains

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 07:58 PM

Chief Minister Punjab grieved at human losses in heavy rains

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to heavy rains in various parts of the country, including Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to heavy rains in various parts of the country, including Punjab.

According to a handout issued here on Saturday, he extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved families. He issued orders that the best treatment facilities should be provided to the injured persons and prayed for their early recovery.

