Chief Minister Punjab grieved at loss of human lives in roof collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in roof collapse incident in Taxali area here on Tuesday.

He sought a report from Commissioner Lahore regarding the tragic incident and directed to probe the matter in all aspects.

The CM also expressed sympathies with the bereavedheirs and directed to provide best treatment facilitiesto the injured.