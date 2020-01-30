Chief Minister Punjab grieved at loss of lives in van fire

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a van fire near Bhera

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a van fire near Bhera.

He expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.

The chief minister directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured and sought a report about the incident.