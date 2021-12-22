UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Grieved Over Death Of Two Minors In Fire Incident

Faizan Hashmi 51 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 08:19 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of two siblings in a house fire in Nawan Kot area.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereavedfamily members and sought a report about the tragic incident.

He directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical facilities to the injured boy.

