Chief Minister Punjab grieved over death of two minors in fire incident

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of two siblings in a house fire in Nawan Kot area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of two siblings in a house fire in Nawan Kot area.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereavedfamily members and sought a report about the tragic incident.

He directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical facilities to the injured boy.