Chief Minister Punjab Grieved Over Death Of Two Minors In Fire Incident
Faizan Hashmi 51 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 08:19 PM
Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of two siblings in a house fire in Nawan Kot area
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of two siblings in a house fire in Nawan Kot area.
The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereavedfamily members and sought a report about the tragic incident.
He directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical facilities to the injured boy.