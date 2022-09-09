Chief Minister Punjab Grieved Over Death Of Three Students
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2022 | 09:34 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of three girl students in an accident in Rahim Yar Khan and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.
The CM has sought a report from the administration and directed to provide the best healthcare facilities to the injured. He directed to take legal action against the driver.