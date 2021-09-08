Chief Minister Punjab Grieved Over Loss Of Human Lives In Accident
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 07:38 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human lives due to the falling of a vehicle in a Nullah near Gujrat.
He sought a report from Commissioner Gujranwala about the incident.
The chief minister also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.