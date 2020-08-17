UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Keenjhar Lake Incident

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 08:30 PM

Chief Minister Punjab grieved over loss of lives in Keenjhar Lake incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to overturning of boat in Keenjhar Lake

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to overturning of boat in Keenjhar Lake.

In a message on Monday, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members and said, "We equally share the grief of the heirs of the deceased persons."

More Stories From Pakistan

