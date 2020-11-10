UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Punjab Grieved Over Loss Of Lives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 09:32 PM

Chief Minister Punjab grieved over loss of lives

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to the falling of a qingqi rickshaw in CRBC Canal and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to the falling of a qingqi rickshaw in CRBC Canal and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

The Punjab government was standing with the bereaved families, the CM added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court withdraws stay order against sug ..

2 minutes ago

Single minded: All set in China for world's bigges ..

6 minutes ago

Citizens advised to follow COVID-19 SOPs in market ..

6 minutes ago

"Proud of serving Sikh community": Governor Punjab ..

6 minutes ago

PSIC for setting up Souvenir Shop

6 minutes ago

All facilities available in LU hospital to face CO ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.