Chief Minister Punjab grieved over loss of lives

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to the falling of a qingqi rickshaw in CRBC Canal and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs

The Punjab government was standing with the bereaved families, the CM added.