Chief Minister Punjab Grieved Over Loss Of Lives
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 09:32 PM
Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to the falling of a qingqi rickshaw in CRBC Canal and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to the falling of a qingqi rickshaw in CRBC Canal and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.
The Punjab government was standing with the bereaved families, the CM added.